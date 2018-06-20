School News

FINDLAY, Ohio – Evan Hollar, of Mt. Juliet, graduated from the University of Findlay.

Hollar received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and health studies.

Hollar was invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies May 5. More than 730 graduates earned doctoral, master, bachelor or associate degrees.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the city of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors that lead to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.

Hunter awarded scholarship from Tennessee Tech

Caroline A. Hunter, daughter of Derek and Renée Hunter, of Mt. Juliet, recently received the Alberta Campana Memorial Scholarship from the department of foreign languages at Tennessee Tech University.

Hunter is a Spanish major who also has a concentration on biology and pre-med studies.

The Alberta Campana Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of the mother of Dr. Phillip Campana, a German professor who taught at Tennessee Tech for many years and served as chair of the department for more than 30 years. The award is given each year to an outstanding foreign language major at Tennessee Tech.

Smith makes dean’s list at Tufts University

SOMERVILLE, Mass. – Jonathan Smith, of Mt. Juliet was recognized for earning a spot on the spring dean’s list at Tufts University.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade-point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, on campuses in Boston, Medford-Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Two Mt. Juliet students make University of Kentucky dean’s list

LEXINGTON, Ky. − The University of Kentucky released its dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester, and a total of 6,611 students, including two from Mt. Juliet, were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

Autumn Lindsey Conger, a psychology major, and Mackenzie N. Eiseman, a health, society and populations major, were named to the University of Kentucky’s dean’s list.

To make a dean’s list in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.

Wilson County students make dean’s list at Belmont University

NASHVILLE – Several Wilson County students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list at Belmont included Chandler Bastin, of Lebanon; Macey Crow, of Lebanon; Michael DeVries, of Mt. Juliet; Mikaela Freeman, of Old Hickory; David Gal-Chis, of Mt. Juliet; Steven Griffin, of Mt. Juliet; Katherine Jones, of Hermitage; Christian Kaposy, of Mt. Juliet; Kaleb Knight, of Hermitage; Karen Le, of Mt. Juliet; Alexandra Lee, of Mt. Juliet; Dominique Mariscotes, of Old Hickory; Morgan Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet; Sally McCabe, of Old Hickory; Christopher Pfaff, of Lebanon; Taylor Pickle, of Old Hickory; Henry Pillon, of Hermitage; Laura Privott, of Mt Juliet; Christopher Rainey, of Old Hickory; Emily Raney, of Mt. Juliet; Alexandria Redmond, of Mt. Juliet; Nancy Sharkawy, of Old Hickory; Michael Simpson, of Watertown; Hannah Stalnaker, of Lascassas; Madison Storey, of Old Hickory; Nisa Syed, of Hermitage; Sandra Tomas, of Hermitage; Youssef Tomas, of Hermitage; Kendyl Turner, of Lebanon; Steven Wall, of Hermitage; and Brenna Wheeler, of Mt. Juliet.

About 30 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the spring dean’s list.

“This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Ranked No. 5 in the Regional Universities South category and named as a “Most Innovative” university by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University consists of more than 8,000 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries. For more information, visit belmont.edu.

Wharton recognized for research achievements at Trevecca Nazarene University

NASHVILLE – Caleb Wharton and Omar Hernandez were recently named winners at Trevecca Nazarene University’s 2018 Student Research Symposium.

Held April 23, the symposium offers students a chance to share the findings from independent research projects they’ve conducted throughout the academic year.

Wharton, of Mt. Juliet, is a graduate of Wilson Central High School.

Their project, “Hamstring-Quadricep Ration and Its Relation to ACL Integrity,” was selected as the winner from her presentation room where it was judged against the work and presentations of six fellow students. The faculty sponsor was Dr. Alisha Russell.

More than 60 students presented their research findings in individual and group presentations during the event.

“For the most part, the students who are participating have gone above and beyond traditional classroom work and pursued topics that are interesting to them,” said Sam Green, director of undergraduate research at Trevecca. “Most of the work-I would say 99 percent of the work-is not work that’s been done in traditional classroom setting. It’s the extra, in a sense. That’s why we really want to celebrate with these students as they present. They have really demonstrated excellence.”

–Staff Reports