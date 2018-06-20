Fundraiser started for Watertown teacher with brain cancer

Jim Barrett is a special education assistant at Watertown Middle School. His wife, Tammy Barrett, is also a teacher, and teaches second grade at Watertown Elementary School. They have two children, Nick, 13, and Samantha, 10.

About a month ago, Jim Barrett was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor. He has since had surgery to remove the tumor and started radiation and chemotherapy to try to rid him of it.

“For everyone that knows or gets a chance to meet my sister, Tammy, or Jim Barrett, you know they are kind souls,” said Barrett’s brother-in-law, Jeff Walters. “He has high spirits as does Tammy. Together, they will walk hand in hand as God leads them through this challenge in life.”

Walters started a GoFundMe page to bring in donations for the family with the goal to pay Barrett’s medical bills or possibly allow them to take a vacation.

“We were just trying to do a fundraiser for them to be able to do whatever they want to do,” said Walters. “Whether that’s paying the bills on it or taking a nice family vacation.”

The GoFundMe page raised around $1,600, but Walters said they’ve been able to collect more than that.

“A lot of people have donated outside of [GoFundMe],” said Walters. “So they’ve just written checks. There have been a lot of people from our church who have reached out, a lot of family members and people from my job. So, there’s been a really good response.”

In addition to the money raised so far, all of the money raised at Saturday’s event will go to the Barrett family.

“We’re going to be doing hot dogs, drinks and chips. All of that will be $1 apiece,” said Walters. “I work for a beer company, so we have a bunch of local beer shirts, hats, mirrors, gift cards, gift baskets, big huge coolers. A bunch of stuff has been donated, and we’re going to have incentives and prizes based on how much you donate.”

Anyone who can’t make it to the event can still donate to help the family at gofundme.com/jim-and-tammy-barrett-walters.

“I understand times are hard for everyone, and if you can’t help, that is OK,” said Walters. “No amount is too small. Saying a prayer costs nothing, so please pray for my sister and Jim and their family.”

For more information, contact Walters at jmw91121@gmail.com.