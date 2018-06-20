Education Elzie Patton Elementary School 4-H demonstration contest winners Staff Reports • Updated Today at 9:00 AM Fourth-grade students from Kim Bush’s class at Elzie Patton Elementary School show off their ribbons won from recent competition in the 4-H Demonstration Contest. Pictured are Gavin Carr, Aidan Honaker, Marshall Sessum, Nick York, Eli Urquhart, Abigail Cox, Hayden Clifford, Micah Langham, Valerie Goodman and Isabelle Walker. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.