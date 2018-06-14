Wilson County Schools Wilson County school board meetings rescheduled Staff Reports • Yesterday at 6:16 PM A pair of Wilson County school board meetings, originally scheduled for June 28 and July 2, was rescheduled for later in July. The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session July 12 at 3 p.m., followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.