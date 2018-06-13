Two assistant principals named at Lebanon schools

Shelley Armstrong, who spent the past seven years at Winfree Bryant Middle School as its learning leader, was named assistant principal at Castle Heights. Armstrong replaced Donna Shaffer, who was named assistant principal last month at Watertown Elementary School.

“I am thrilled that Shelley will be joining our school,” said Castle Heights principal Michael Pigg. “As a literacy specialist, she brings a great deal of knowledge across many educational contexts, and she is committed to helping us maintain the standard of excellence that has characterized our school and our district for many years. Shelley and I are excited to get to work on behalf of the students, staff and families of Castle Heights.”

Amber Gailbreath, former assistant principal at Mt. Juliet High School for the past four years, was named assistant principal at Walter J. Baird Middle School. Gailbreath replaced Traci Sparkman, who was named principal at the school after former principal Pam Sampson was named instructional coordinator and academic interventionist at the central office.

“Dr. Gailbreath brings a wealth of knowledge from MJHS, especially in the areas of data analysis, assessment and curriculum,” said Sparkman. “She is a wonderful addition to our school. I know our teachers, students and families will benefit from all of her experience.”