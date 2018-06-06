School News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four students from Wilson County made the dean’s list at Samford University.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list included Parker R. Smith, of Lebanon and a Friendship Christian School graduate; Courtney A. Throckmorton, of Lebanon and a Friendship Christian School graduate; Rachel A. Williams, of Lebanon and a Faith Christian Academy graduate; and Jackson B. Owen, of Mt. Juliet and a Montgomery Bell Academy graduate.

Samford University releases dean’s lists after the close of the fall and spring semesters each academic year. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Last semester, nearly 1,400 students qualified.

Samford University is a premier nationally ranked private university deeply rooted in its Christian mission. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th oldest institution of higher education in the United States. U.S. News & World Report ranks Samford third among regional universities in the South. Samford enrolls 5,509 students from 45 states, the District of Columbia and 29 other countries in its 10 academic units: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford also fields 17 NCAA Division I teams that compete in the Southern Conference.

Carrillo inducted into Tennessee Tech

honor society

Jackelyn Carrillo, of Lebanon, was recently inducted into the Tennessee Tech University chapter of Alpha Mu Gamma national foreign language honor society.

Carrillo is a senior at Tennessee Tech, who will graduate May 5 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.

Alpha Mu Gamma is the oldest and largest national collegiate foreign language honor society in the country. It began in 1931 at Los Angeles City College and currently has more than 300 chapters across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Goolsby named to Southern Arkansas University’s dean’s list

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Ramsey Goolsby earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the spring semester, which secured a position on the Southern Arkansas University dean’s list.

Goolsby is a senior criminal justice major from Watertown.

A total of 371 students were honored to this semester’s dean’s list.

SAU features more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the school of graduate studies. As career and professional trends change, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit those needs. The latest additions include a new cybersecurity computer science program, a unique welding engineering technology SAU system program and a new track in the MBA program for social entrepreneurship. For more information about SAU, visit saumag.edu.

Tardelli graduates from Penn College

Pennsylvania College of Technology presented diplomas recently to its spring graduates, including one student from Lebanon.

Nicholas D. Tardelli, of Lebanon, received his bachelor’s degree in building automation technology from Penn College.

More than 900 students petitioned to graduate at the conclusion of the spring semester, and three commencement ceremonies were held May 11-12 at the Community Arts Center. Penn College is a special mission affiliate of Pennsylvania State University.

Maloney receives degree from Bescia University

OWENSBORO, Ky. – Brescia University awarded a degree to Justin Daniel Maloney, of Lebanon, on May 5 at the RiverPark Center.

Maloney received his bachelor’s degree in political science.

Brescia University is a Catholic, liberal arts institution founded in the Ursuline tradition of personal and social transformation through education by the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 1950. Its origins are in Mount Saint Joseph Junior College for Women, established at Maple Mount, Kentucky in 1925. Between 1925 and 1950, coeducational extension courses in Owensboro led to the creation of a second campus and, after 1949, consolidation of the two campuses at the present site of Brescia University. In 1951, Brescia began operating as a four-year college. Directed to academic and moral excellence in a student-centered environment, Brescia offers undergraduate and graduate programs that serve students who seek success through rewarding careers and service to others.

Three Wilson students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

BATON ROUGE – Abigail Wright, of Lebanon, Daniel Talley and Alexander Staggs, both of Hermitage, were recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Wright is pursuing a degree in homeland security at Eastern Kentucky University. Staggs was initiated at Texas A&M University. Talley was initiated at Tennessee State University.

Wright, Talley and Staggs are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit phikappaphi.org.

Cooper graduates from Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio – William Cooper, of Old Hickory, graduated from Ohio Christian University with a bachelor of arts degree in organizational leadership.

Ohio Christian University is committed to offering a complete education that develops students intellectually, professionally and spiritually. OCU offers degree programs for residential undergraduate students, graduate students and adult and online students.

Additionally, students can participate in OnlinePlus, which provides undergraduate classes online with the option of participating in for-credit enrichment experiences on campus or abroad. The Trailblazer Academy allows high school students to complete college classes. All programs are designed to equip students to become leaders in their careers, communities, families and the world.