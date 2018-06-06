Olstad awarded degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic

Commencement ceremonies were held in Vickie Anne Palmer Hall. The commencement speaker was Dr. Arthur G. Lensgraff, a third-generation chiropractor who graduated from Palmer’s main campus in 1976. Lensgraff shared stories and lessons he’s learned after 30 years in practice.

Palmer College of Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession, and is known as the trusted leader in chiropractic education. D.D. Palmer, the discoverer of chiropractic, founded it in 1897 in Davenport, Iowa. More than 2,100 students attend Palmer College campuses in Davenport, Iowa; Port Orange, Florida; and San Jose, California. Palmer’s nearly 30,000 practicing alumni comprise almost half of the doctors of chiropractic in the United States.