Shaffer named assistant principal at Watertown Elementary School

Shaffer will begin work at the school July 1. She will replace Peggy Druyor, who retired last week.

Shaffer worked as assistant principal at Castle Heights Elementary School in Lebanon for the past seven years and 24 years in all with the Lebanon Special School District.

Shaffer holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Cumberland University, a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Tennessee Tech University and a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Walden University.

According to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, Shaffer originally accepted an assistant principal position at another Wilson County school before she landed at Watertown Elementary School.

“She was originally offered the position as [assistant principal] at West Wilson [Middle School] and accepted,” Johnson said. “When the position came open at Watertown Elementary, [Director of Schools Donna] Wright asked which position she preferred. She indicated Watertown, and we made the move to put her in the open slot at Watertown.”

Johnson said it’s not uncommon for positions to be posted, even if there’s not an official vacancy.

“We always post various jobs generically in the spring with the expectation that some longtime employees will choose to resign or retire at the end of the school year,” Johnson said. “That’s why Dr. Shaffer’s resume was already on file in the system.”

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said the assistant principal position at Castle Heights would likely be filled soon.

Last year, former Watertown Middle School principal Michael Pigg became principal at Castle Heights when he replaced Terry Trice, who was principal at the school when its doors opened in 1997 and worked for about 30 years in the Lebanon Special School District.

Anita Christian is the principal at Watertown Elementary School, a position she’s held since 2005.