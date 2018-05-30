Wilson County Schools offers program for young adults

Fortunately, the Wilson County Schools has a program that specifically assists young adults to find a career path after high school.

The program, YouthLinks, has been a part of the school system for 18 years and reached thousands of students.

Youth Links is the result of a partnership between the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development and Wilson County Schools. It’s funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Youth Links is a program that helps young people aged 17-24 in Wilson County to enter the workforce, become self-sufficient and connects them with opportunities so they can reach their full potential.

“About two years ago, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development decided our funds would be better used once students graduated high school,” said program director Lisa Dickson. “Funds are available to a young person upon graduation from high school, we can pick them up and carry them forward.”

These funds are used for tuition and fees, training and supportive services to help a young person to be successful in their chosen career path. Youth Links provides unique opportunities for career advancement via paid and unpaid work experience.

What the program offers to young adults is to help guide them towards a career path, whether that means attending a college or TCAT center or simply getting work experience in a field in which they’re interested.

“We want everyone who enrolls in our program to leave with something better,” said Dickson. “If you come to us, we want you to get some kind of certification, associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree.”

Dickson said a big part of the program is to help the young people achieve meaningful, career-related employment that leads to economic self-sufficiency.

“We want to give our students direction in exploring career and educational opportunities and something they would consider a career,” said Dickson. “You can go to a fast-food place, but is that something you want to do for the rest of your life? So we try to get the students into careers that are driven by the business industry.”

To qualify for the program, a young adult has to meet certain guidelines.

“Basically, they have to have some sort of a barrier,” said Dickson. “That barrier could be lack of transportation, they could have a medical condition or they are in foster care, irregular work histories or no work histories. You just have to have a barrier. If they have taken the ACT multiple times but can’t advance or meet the minimum requirements of a university, we can take them on low standardized test scorres. So, it’s really open on the barriers.”

Once someone is in the program, the employees will help with a variety of things, including filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, getting into school and helping out with some things financially.

“They may call and say, ‘my tires are bald,’ and we help them with those kind of support services,” said Dickson. “There are a lot of things we can do in our program, but we can’t pay speeding tickets or fines or any kind of criminal activity.”

Dickson and her team have worked with thousands of students over the years, including Brooke Coleman, a former Tennessee College of Applied Technology student and work-based learning student who currently works as a supervisor at System Integrations in Lebanon.

“They helped me get into Tennessee College of Applied Technology, they took care of my books,” said Coleman. “They were kind of like the family I needed through the whole thing. I ended up leaving, and I really needed a job, and they actually didn’t give up on me. They got me into a work experience program, which was kind of like an internship, but they were paying me to go to work at System Integrations for three to four months, which I got hired on there from it. So, they helped me find that opportunity to find where I’m working at today.”

For people considering the program, Coleman said it provided some needed guidance for her following high school.

“They guided me through it to where I wasn’t alone and just trying to figure it out on my own, and, you know, they just helped me get to where I needed to go pretty quickly, so I could be on my feet and take care of myself without anybody helping me,” said Coleman.

Dickson said the Youth Links staff develop a personal lasting relationship with everyone in the program. She still keeps in touch with a lot of the previous participants in the program.

“We really do care about what they do, where they go, their families, their kids,” said Dickson. “I mean, we’re in some of their weddings. We’re doing a wedding for one of ours in September who said, ‘will you come and help us?’ So, we’re helping her in her wedding. One of our case managers is actually the matron of honor in her wedding.”

For more information about the program, contact the YouthLinks staff at 615-444-3282.