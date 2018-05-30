School News

A Wilson County student was recently awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the upcoming academic year, according to James Mantooth, executive director of the office of enrollment services and student engagement.

Robert M. Hatcher, of Lebanon, son of Andy Hatcher and Melissa Hatcher, will be a freshman. He received the dean scholarship.

Wilson County students recognized for achievements at Trevecca Nazarene University

NASHVILLE – Trevecca Nazarene University closed the academic year with recognition of student achievements.

During the final chapel service of the year held April 27 university faculty and staff members announced this year’s student and student organization award winners.

Jared Caperton, of Old Hickory, was named the recipient of the Student Alumni Award, given by Trevecca’s Trevecca Alumni Association and the Leadership Award from Trevecca Alumni Association.

Cory Miller, of Mt. Juliet, was named the recipient of the General Superintendent’s Award, given by Trevecca’s Millard Reed School of Theology and Christian Ministry and the New Testament Greek Award from Millard Reed School of Theology and Christian Ministry.

Alex Houser, of Mt. Juliet. was named the recipient of the Financial Executive International Outstanding Student Scholarship Award, given by Trevecca’s Gerald Skinner School of Business and Technology and the Department of Information Technology Phi Delta Lambda Award from Gerald Skinner School of Business and Technology.

Zachary McMahel, of Mt. Juliet, was named the recipient of the Phi Delta Lamba Award, given by Trevecca’s School of Music and Worship Arts.

Brady Ray, of Old Hickory, was named the recipient of the School Spirit Award, given by Trevecca’s All School.

Daniel Magee, of Hermitage, was named the recipient of the New Testament Greek Award, given by Trevecca’s Millard Reed School of Theology and Christian Ministry.

Students were chosen by the faculty of their individual departments or university administrators or staff.

Three Wilson students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

BATON ROUGE – Abigail Wright, of Lebanon, Daniel Talley and Alexander Staggs, both of Hermitage, were recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Wright is pursuing a degree in homeland security at Eastern Kentucky University. Staggs was initiated at Texas A&M University. Talley was initiated at Tennessee State University.

Wright, Talley and Staggs are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

White receives John Muir Award at Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. – Wheaton College senior Kirstie White, of Mt. Juliet, recently received the John Muir Award.

The honor was announced during Wheaton College’s honors convocation ceremony.

The John Muir Award recognizes the outstanding environmental science graduate of the year. This recognition is determined by environmental science faculty and is based on academics, extracurricular activities, leadership and internship, field course and research performance.

Lopez makes dean’s list at Newberry College

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Lauren Elizabeth Lopez, of Lebanon, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Newberry College.

The dean’s list is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Lesure graduates from Columbia State

COLUMBIA – Columbia State Community College announced Keldrick Lesure, of Old Hickory, was a spring graduate.

Lesure graduated cum laude with an associate of science degree in university parallel.

Columbia State Community College is a two-year college that serves a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with five campuses, including Columbia, Williamson, Lawrence, Lewisburg and Clifton. Columbia State was established in 1966 as Tennessee’s first community college.

Local Belmont students travel the world for Maymester, Summer Study Abroad

NASHVILLE – As the spring semester ended and final exams came to a close, students across campus began packing up for the summer.

For 700 Belmont students, including six from Wilson County, preparations to pack looked a bit different as they prepared to participate in one of 43 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad experiences across the world.

Participating students from Wilson County include: Jessica Crowder, of Lebanon; Bailey Jarrett, of Old Hickory; Lyndsey Fields, of Mt. Juliet; Laura Privott, of Mt. Juliet; Hannah Stalnaker, of Lascassas; and Madison Storey, of Old Hickory.

Traveling all across the globe to Argentina, Belfast, London, Israel, Jordan, Greece, Cambodia, Poland, Austria, Costa Rica, Florence, Rome, Portugal, Ireland, Scotland, Korea, South Africa, Germany, Haiti, India, Tanzania, Hawaii and more, these 43 programs provide students with the opportunity to expand the classroom beyond the traditional experience. Students are able to visit places they’ve never been, see historical sites and spend time experiencing new cultures.

Thanks to the Office of Study Abroad and the dedication of more than 100 Belmont faculty who lead the programs, the catalog of study abroad programs offered to students continues to grow. This summer, new programs include studying acting and its origins in Belfast and London, examining the history and psychology of sport in Scotland, learning about conflict transformation and social justice at the George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, security and justice at Queen’s University Belfast, Northern Ireland, understanding service learning through live sound in South Africa and Zambia, evaluating the role of song in the spread of the Gospel in Uganda and Zimbawe, actively participating in adventure tourism in Australia and studying the role of music in society through the eyes of this year’s Bonnaroo line-up, among many others.

“Belmont’s study abroad programs continue to provide culturally enriching programs that enhance a student’s academic experience,” said Thandi Dinani, director of Study Abroad. “Classrooms come to life as faculty take students to visit places where history took place. Whether visiting Nelson Mandela’s prison cell in South Africa, walking streets where Jesus walked in Israel or studying chemistry while taking a cooking class in Italy, students see how countries, concepts and cultures have shaped history and impact their world.”

Throughout their time away, students and faculty will document their travels on social media. Follow #BelmontAbroad to see their frequent updates.

–Staff Reports