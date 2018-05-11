Sam Houston Elementary School holds fourth-annual Career on Wheels Day

According to event coordinator and guidance counselor April Burress, the event happens each year and is meant to introduce the young students to some of the careers around the Wilson County area, especially ones that involve vehicles.

“I’ve done it a couple different ways, like before we had it all day for all the grades, and I’ve done a couple different career things for our older students,” said Burress. “This year is for pre-k to third graders, and we just call it Careers on Wheels, because we highlight careers that use vehicles to do their jobs.”

This year’s event featured professionals from several different local companies, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Home Pest Control, News Channel 5 Stormtracker, Bravo Construction, Lebanon Fire Department and Lebanon Police Department.

At each of the stations set up for the different agencies, students got to learn briefly from the representatives about what it is they do on a day-to-day basis.

Burress said they try to do something different for the older students, so they don’t get tired of seeing some of the same presentations each year.

“Fifth grade did a field trip to Cumberland; we have our college and career thing there,” said Burress. “Fourth grade does Career Café, where community professionals come and eat lunch with them, so [we] just kind of try to do something a little different.”