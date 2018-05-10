Students learn about aviation

Lebanon Municipal Airport manager Heather Bay took students on a guided tour of the airport, which included information about the airport’s history and growth. The tour also included visits to different hangars at the airport, including the Vanderbilt Medical Center LifeFlight hangar.

Students also received information about aviation and different aspects of flight and space from various members of the Bill Sattler Memorial Foundation for Aerospace Education, also known as the Sattler Foundation. The foundation, founded in 2015, provides students in Middle Tennessee with exposure to aviation and space education and related employment opportunities.

The informative session featured demonstrations and experiments to explain the science behind aerospace and aviation.