Lebanon schools announce leadership promotions

Kim Tramel, former human resources administrator, will become human resources director. Pam Sampson, principal at Walter J. Baird Middle

School, will fill the position of instructional coordinator and academic interventionist, and Becky Kegley will become director of support services after she served as principal of Winfree Bryant Middle School since it opened.

Tramel has worked with the district for eight years and has 16 years of previous experience in human resources. She will lead the district’s human resources programs and services, including staffing, compensation, benefit programs and payroll processes.

Sampson has worked in education for 25 years, with 22 of those years in Lebanon Special School District. Most recently, she served for seven years as the principal of Walter J. Baird Middle School.

Sampson’s new role will be to coordinate and monitor district-wide instructional programs and the response to intervention and instruction program in each school to improve students’ academic performance.

Kegley has served as principal of Winfree Bryant for the past seven years and has worked in education for 26 years, with 11 of those years in Lebanon Special School District. Kegley’s new position will oversee and provide direction for the development and implementation of support services to enhance improvement for the school district.

“We are fortunate to have exceptional people within our district to step up and lead,” said Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson. “I know Kim, Pam and Becky will now have an even greater positive impact on our entire district in their new roles. The community, parents, students, and employees of LSSD will all benefit from their expertise.”

The principal vacancies at Winfree Bryant and Walter J. Baird are currently posted on the district’s website.