Lebanon High School FBLA heads to nationals

Several Lebanon students were recognized on stage for their top five placements and will advance to nationals in Baltimore during the summer.

Three Lebanon groups won their respective categories at state. Shim Desai, Carson McRae and Gigi White won digital video production. Reid Owen and Danielle Redmond won the e-business category. Brayden Bittle, Leah Brandt and Alissa Watson won for their social media campaign.

Devin Cole and Mary Caroline Minter finished third in broadcast journalism. Madelyn Poteet finished fourth in impromptu speaking.

The team of Elijah Holmberg, Adoria Randolph and Lauren Walker finished fifth for their public service announcement.