Lebanon schools to present internet safety workshop

Andy Hendrix with Project I-Guardian will explain the risks of online activity.

Project I-Guardian is an outreach effort to share information about the dangers of online environments, how to stay safe online and how to report abuse and suspicious activity.

The Project I-Guardian program partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NetSmartz and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to help parents understand the risks their children will encounter while exploring the digital world.

Lebanon Special School District’s instructional technologist Chris Tenbarge will share information about our system’s technology procedures and safeguards.

The event is for adults, and children less than 18 years old will not be admitted. Free childcare will be provided for children in the eighth grade and younger.

To RSVP, contact Beth Petty at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.