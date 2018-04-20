Suicide awareness, prevention workshop upcoming

Presenter Brenda Harper, retired Cumberland Mental Health director who currently represents Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, will identify risk factors and warning signs. She will explain suicidal ideation and situational, behavioral and verbal clues. She will also lead the group in question, persuade and refer training.

“In addition to inviting the community, this is a great opportunity for both LSSD and WCS staff to gain professional development hours. The workshop will earn educators an hour and a half of in-service credit,” said LSSD Family Resource Center coordinator Beth Petty. “We want to keep our students safe, and raising awareness and knowledge among parents and teachers is the best place to start.”

The workshop will be April 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Walter J. Baird Middle School auditorium.

The workshop will also held in Spanish on May 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the St. Frances Cabrini Church. LSSD interpreter Maria Macias will translate any questions.

“Both workshops are offered to anyone 18 and older in Wilson or surrounding counties. We hope to have a large turnout and partner to host again next year,” said Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center supervisor Annie Barger.

Both workshops will offer materials and free childcare for children 13 years old and younger. To RSVP for the April 24 workshop, contact Petty at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org

To RSVP for the May 22 workshop, contact Macias at 615-977-4304 or maria.macias@lssd.org