Guerrero serves in Boston during spring break

The mission trip, organized in conjunction with Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, is aimed to help better equip the church to fight human trafficking and minister to survivors.

“Giving back looks differently for many people and for me this trip is my opportunity to give back to those human trafficking victims who have been overlooked and neglected,” said Guerrero, a senior who served as a student sponsor on the trip. “This is an issue that has gone on for many years and affects women the most. If I am not engaged in helping or advocating for them then who will?”

Guerrero was joined by Trevecca students Vanesa Gasca, Sarah Miller, Ashley Rust and Taylor Wise. The group traveled to Boston, where they will join a team of three Eastern Nazarene College students and two ENC faculty members.

From March 3-10, the combined team participated in service projects at Boston organizations that support those who serve on the frontline of the anti-trafficking movement. The team distributed “hope care kits” for women who were rescued out of forced labor. Trevecca students contributed various items to include in the kits, all of which were collected March 1 in chapel.

Miller, a senior, said the trip was her first Trevecca Around the Globe trip as a Trevecca student. She didn’t want to miss an opportunity to serve, particularly when she could help people affected by human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is something that I’ve been thinking about a lot and have learned more about over the past couple of years,” she said. “I hope that our team will gain a greater understanding of the issue itself and how best to help survivors so that we can share that knowledge with others. The more awareness we can raise about the issue, the more small steps we can all take together to seek justice and to show survivors God’s love.”

