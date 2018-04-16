Lebanon Special School District Board gets new construction management

The board approved Thompson-Steed LLC as the new construction management agency. The company has worked with the school district in the past on other construction projects.

“I am prepared tonight to recommend to the board that we go with Thompson-Steed to service our district once again,” said Director of Schools Scott Benson. “We’ve had a longstanding relationship, a productive relationship with [owner Rusty Thompson] and his team.”

Thompson was at the board meeting and spoke to the board briefly about his company.

“We’ve had a good relationship with the system over the years,” said Thompson. “We have made a personal commitment to the system, and you have my absolute pledge that we will continue to do the very best job that we possibly can.”

The board acknowledged a deciding factor in choosing Thompson-Steed was the company’s location.

“We had very qualified companies interested in doing business with us, but that was one of the factors with Thompson-Steed,” said Benson. “They’re local, here close and can be here when we need them.”

The board also recognized several students from Winfree Bryant Middle School during its student spotlight portion for various accomplishments, including Kate Adams, who will present her project, Fashion Stashion, in Washington D.C. at an upcoming national competition.