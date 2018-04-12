Wilson County Schools receive national award for digital excellence

Since 2005, the Center for Digital Education has recognized school boards and districts that set the bar when it comes to use of technology in all facets of their day-to-day operations.

While the competition is open to every public school district in the country, only 16 districts with 12,000 students or more were recognized last weekend at the National School Boards Association’s annual conference.

Thomas Gentzel, the NSBA’s executive director and chief executive officer, said the districts recognized serve as example for others who hope to streamline their organization through the use of technology.

“School boards are embracing technology initiatives that help them govern more effectively and empower their districts to operate more efficiently,” said Gentzel.

For Wilson County Director of School Donna Wright, the award signifies great strides made in the past five years.

“School districts that don’t stay current with the latest teaching tools and technology end up with students who fall behind,” said Wright. “I’m proud to say that, not only is our district better equipped with the technology our students need to succeed, but we also have teachers and administrators who’ve embraced these new tools in ways I could have only imagined. You can have all the technology in the world, and it’s not going to have an impact, unless it’s being used.”