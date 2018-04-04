Submissions encouraged for 2018 Congressional Art Competition

The overall winner of the Sixth District competition will have their work displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol building alongside artwork from other contest winners across the country.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity for students in our district to showcase their talents,” said Congresswoman Diane Black. “In addition to having the winner’s work placed in the Capitol, my office will award runners up in this competition the chance to have their work displayed in both of my district offices. I look forward to this event each year and am eager to see this year’s submissions.”

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches – including the frame – and up to 4 inches in depth and 15 pounds in weight. The artwork may be:

• paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor.

• drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers

• collage – which must be two dimensional.

• prints – including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints.

• mixed media.

• computer generated art.

• photography.

All entries must be an original in concept, design and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. The top six finalists will be posted on Black’s Facebook page, and the public will have the opportunity to vote on the overall winner and the two runners-up.

Submissions may be dropped off at any of Black’s district office locations in Gallatin at 355 North Belvedere Drive, Suite 308, or in Cookeville at 321 East Spring St., Suite 301, on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Art submissions, along with a Congressional release form, must be submitted to Black’s nearest district office no later than April 20. The congressional release form may be found at black.house.gov/services/art-competition.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students were involved with the nationwide competition. For more information on the annual Congressional Art Competition, contact Michael Detwiler in the Cookeville office at 931-854-0069, or Anna Lisa Roberts in the Gallatin office at 615-206-8204.