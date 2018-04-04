School News

NASHVILLE – More than 20 Trevecca Nazarene University physician assistant students, including two from Wilson County, spent their spring break in Gonaives, Haiti.

The students offered wellness checks to members of the communities and ministered to the children who live in Emmanuel’s World Orphanage.

Jocelyn Benton and Alexis Sarver, both of Hermitage, took part in the trip.

This is the fifth year Trevecca physician assistant students traveled to Haiti to serve. The students also provide the funds that pay the rent and provide food, beds, clothing and a filtration system for the water for the orphanage.

This is the fifth year Trevecca physician assistant students traveled to Haiti to serve. The students also provide the funds that pay the rent and provide food, beds, clothing and a filtration system for the water for the orphanage.

Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian university in the heart of Nashville focused on preparing students for lives of leadership and service.

Emerson wins award at spring Three-Minute Thesis Competition

ATLANTA – Samantha Emerson, of Liberty, took top honors at the spring Three-Minute Thesis Competition at Georgia State University.

Emerson finished third in the doctoral category for a presentation titled “An Event-Related Brain Potential Study of Path- and Manner-Sensitivity and Motion Expression.”

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.

Mann inducted into Alpha Chi honor society

SEARCY, Ark. – Sydney Mann, of Mt. Juliet was among the 72 new members inducted this spring into Harding University’s chapter of Alpha Chi, the national intercollegiate honor society.

Mann, a drama and speech major, was welcomed into the prestigious society during a March 18 ceremony.

Alpha Chi is a nationally affiliated society that encourages superior scholarship. Harding’s chapter, the Arkansas Eta chapter, is open to seniors with a minimum 3.75 grade-point average on 104 semester hours and to juniors with a minimum 3.85 grade-point average on 80 semester hours. It is open to graduate students who rank in the top 10 percent of their respective programs.

Dr. Sarah Wilhoit inducted the new members, and professor Sarah McGaha, sponsors of the chapter. The national offices of Alpha Chi are in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Dr. Sarah Wilhoit inducted the new members, and professor Sarah McGaha, sponsors of the chapter. The national offices of Alpha Chi are in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas.

Wilson County students named to Harding University dean’s list

SEARCY, Ark. – Several Wilson County students among more than 1,400 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall semester.

Students from Wilson County included on the dean’s list were Charles Winn, a senior professional sales major from Lebanon; Alydia Partlow, a senior nursing major from Mt. Juliet; Courtney Mann, a sophomore marketing major from Mt. Juliet; Lauren Turney, a senior mathematics education major from Auburntown; Sydney Mann, a senior drama and speech education major from Mt. Juliet; Luke Humphrey, a sophomore public relations major from Hermitage; Natalie Arnold, a senior elementary education major from Mt. Juliet; Collin Lanier, a junior marketing major from Old Hickory; Abby Loring, a senior broadcast journalism major from Lebanon; Katelynn Farmer, a senior chemistry major from Lascassas; Abigail McLain, a junior professional sales major from Old Hickory; and Rebecca Batchelor, a senior exercise science and Spanish major from Hermitage.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Marty Spears, university provost, to honor those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Wilson County students graduate from Columbia State

COLUMBIA – Columbia State Community College announced more than 280 students, including three from Wilson County, earned their degree or certificate during the fall semester.

Columbia State graduates from Wilson County included Sarah Hatter, of Lebanon; Amanda Pritt, of Lebanon; and Jordan Youssef, of Mt. Juliet.

Columbia State is a two-year college that serves a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with locations in Columbia, Franklin, Lawrenceburg, Lewisburg and Clifton.

