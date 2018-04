According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, two vehicles pulled over in the parking lot of the bowling alley at about 3:10 p.m. One driver got out and pounded on the other car.

The driver of that car shot one round into the air to get the other to stop, and then both fled the scene.

Lebanon police officers advised the schools to go on lockdown while they investigated the incident. The schools were opened again after a short time.

The identity of the drivers remained under investigation.