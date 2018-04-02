Kindergarten registration begins this week

Any parent who already has a student enrolled in a Wilson County school may log into the existing Family Access account and choose new student online enrollment for registration. Parents should complete the online process and then contact the school where the child is zoned for to schedule a time to bring in the required documents.

Parents should bring:

• two proofs of residency.

• the child’s birth certificate.

• a Tennessee Public School Immunization Certificate with proof of a physical.

• a Social Security card is requested.

• custody documentation, if applicable.

• photo identification for the parent or guardian.

For parents who have a prekindergarten student currently enrolled in a Wilson County School, the school will instruct them on the procedure to enroll for the kindergarten year.

Each school will hold a kindergarten night in April or early May. The following are the dates and times for each school:

• Lakeview Elementary School on April 10 from 5-7 p.m.

• Gladeville Elementary School on April 12 from 5-7 p.m.

• Mt. Juliet Elementary School on April 16 from 4-6 p.m.

• Watertown Elementary School on April 17 from 4-6 p.m.

• W.A. Wright Elementary School on April 19 from 4-6 p.m.

• Elzie D. Patton Elementary School on April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.

• Southside School on April 23 from 5-7 p.m.

• West Elementary School on April 24 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Rutland Elementary School on April 26 from 3-6:30 p.m.

• Carroll-Oakland School on April 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Stoner Creek Elementary School on May 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Springdale Elementary School on May 3 from 4-6:30 p.m.

• Tuckers Crossroads School on May 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Anyone with additional questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” via the Wilson County Schools website at wcschools.com.