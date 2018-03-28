Lebanon student excels at Southeast Journalism Conference

WUTM 90.3 FM “The Hawk,” UT Martin’s student-run radio station, was named Best College Radio Station in the South for the fourth consecutive year. WUTM is the first to accomplish this feat in the history of the conference and has won this category eight of the last 11 years.

WUTM also won the Best Audio News Program category for the third consecutive year. The radio station has placed in this category every year since its creation in 2011.

WUTM’s Ashley Shores, a senior from Lebanon, finished second in the best radio news feature reporter category.

“This was a tremendous showing by our students and student media at the conference,” said Richard Robinson, associate professor of communications and WUTM faculty adviser. “Our students won awards in almost every area of communications. They did a great job.”

The Southeast Journalism Conference has two types of competitions in which students participate, Best of the South and on-site challenges. Staff members for The Pacer and WUTM won awards in both competitions.

In the Best of the South competition, students submit material in a variety of categories prior to the conference for third-party review. A total of 30 colleges and universities from seven states participated in this portion of the conference.

In on-site competitions, students choose from a variety of categories to complete practical exercises and written exams. Shores and Jillianne Moncrief, a sophomore from McLemoresville, finished second in the television news reporting category in on-site competitions.

“As always, I’m incredibly thrilled with the performance of our students at SEJC,” said Tomi McCutchen, instructor of communications and faculty adviser to The Pacer. “They work hard and bring home knowledge and experience that we can use in student media every day at UT Martin.”

The UT Martin Department of Communications is housed within the College of Humanities and Fine Arts and includes concentrations in broadcasting, news editorial, media design and public relations.

For more information about WUTM, contact Robinson at 731-881-7558 or at rrobins@utm.edu. For more information about The Pacer, contact McCutchen at 731-881-7558 or at tomimc@utm.edu.