‘I Ain’t Doin It’ social media sensation coming to luncheon

The event raises money for scholarships for women at Volunteer State Community College. Tickets are not required, but there is a suggested minimum donation of $50 requested at the event.

This year, Educate a Woman will be held at the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd. Registration will start at 11 a.m., and the lunch and program at 11:30 a.m. The Summa Cum Laude sponsor for Educate a Woman 2018 is Sumner Regional Medical Center – Highpoint Health Systems. The Magna Cum Laude sponsor is First Tennessee Bank.

To register, email lynn.jones@volstate.edu or call 615-230-3506.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.