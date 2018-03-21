Friendship middle school students win regional Science Olympiad

Vol State played host to more than 200 science students from schools across the area in the competition.

Thirteen schools sent teams to the regional event, which included Croft Middle Design Center, Hillsboro High School, Tennessee School for the Blind, Friendship Christian School, Donelson Christian Academy, Franklin Road Academy, Knox Doss Middle School, Saint Bernard Academy, Saint John Vianney Catholic School, Father Ryan High School, John Overton High School, Pope John Paul II High School and Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School.

The top two high school teams and top two middle school teams move on to the statewide Science Olympiad on April 27 at the University of Tennessee.

In the middle school division, Saint Bernard Academy finished second behind Friendship, and Knox Doss Middle School was third.

