County schools unveils new website

The school district’s web master has worked since last fall to create a site that would be more user-friendly and accessible for parents, students, staff and members of the community.

“Sometimes, I think people forget that we’re the ninth largest school district in the state, and as such, we have to serve our constituents in the same way that a similar sized district would. This website brings us one step closer to that,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said.

Primarily, this overhaul was meant to provide the following:

• Improved navigation

• Streamlined communication with parents, staff and the community

• Better showcasing of school/student successes

• Updated responsive design to facilitate mobile access

• Enhanced accessibility to meet ADA compliance for all users

“Over the next four months, our staff will be working to bring individual school websites in line with this new design and layout,”

Wilson County Schools will also unveil its new central office Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission originally approved $20 million for renovations of the Harding Drive facility, which will bring nearly every department within the Wilson County school system under one roof for the first time.