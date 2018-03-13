Wilson Central students donate money, hair

The group raised more than $7,200 in honor of three current and future students – Haley Murphy, Brandon Johnson and Ryan Stockton.

Murphy, a junior, was involved in a car crash in January, which required numerous surgeries. Johnson, a 2017 graduate, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Stockton died in a motorcycle crash earlier this year.

Students also continued the “Making the Cut” event and donated 951 inches of hair to make wigs for cancer patients. The group also raised $850 for pediatric brain tumor research and $250 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event started in 2015 when 21 students and women agreed to donate at least 8 inches of their hair to Pantene Beautiful Lengths.

Wilson Central seniors expressed interest earlier this year in conducting a community fundraiser, similar to the school’s efforts in 2016 in response to wildfires in Gatlinburg.

The school raised thousands of dollars for people affected by the wildfires and students visited Gatlinburg-Pittman High School and Pigeon Forge High School where they presented each school with a check for about $7,500. They also toured areas affected by the fire.