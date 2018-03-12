Schools to enforce traffic procedures after girl hit

Johnson said the issue occurred because the school had gotten lax in enforcing pick up procedures. She said some parents were parking in the parking lot and having their children walk to the car rather than waiting in the pick up line, which she admitted can take around 20 minutes.

“People were just getting complacent,” she said. “You wouldn’t think allowing one little issue like that would become a problem, but it did.”

Johnson said the solution to the problem is simply to enforce the pick-up procedures and not allow parent to skip the line when picking up their children.

She also said a crossing guard had been added to ensure that students who have to walk across the street are safe.

Zone 4 Wilson County School Board member Linda Armistead said the school board hasn’t discussed any policy changes since the problem is more procedural.

“Our safety director and the school principals make decisions concerning traffic patterns and student safety,” she said. “The incident at WWMS was cause for concern and initiated a response to reconsider the two line pickups. It may not be as convenient for parents, but hopefully it will create a safer pickup for students.”

An ambulance took the West Wilson student to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage with minor injuries.