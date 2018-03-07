School News

FINDLAY, Ohio – Evan Hollar, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Findlay.

To earn the achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the city of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.

Kurth makes the president’s list at Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kristen Kurth, of Lebanon, was recently named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University.

Kurth was among the more than 3,200 Kennesaw State students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall semester. University President Sam Olens recognized the students for earning top marks.

To achieve president’s list honors, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade-point average of 4.0.

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 35,000 students. With 13 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the region and from 92 countries across the globe. A Carnegie-designated doctoral institution, it is one of the 50 largest public institutions in the country. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.

Local students graduate from Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Three Wilson County students were among the more than 400 graduates who received diplomas in December at Harding University’s commencement exercises.

Natalie Arnold, of Mt. Juliet, received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education; Bethany Jackson, of Mt. Juliet received a master’s degree in business administration in management and business ethics; and Nathaniel Wilson, of Hermitage, received a master’s degree in business administration in management and business ethics.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.

University president Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 50 states and 54 nations and territories. The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level, as well as numerous international study offerings, including locations in Australia, Chile, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.

Presson named to fall dean’s list at Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, Ga. – Jessica Presson, of Old Hickory, was named to Kennesaw State University’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

Students named to the dean’s list were enrolled in at least nine credit hours of courses and earned a grade-point average of at least a 3.5.

Paddon named to Wheaton College dean’s list

WHEATON, Ill. – Wheaton College student Kristin Paddon, of Mt, Juliet, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

Three Wilson County students awarded Austin Peay dean’s scholarships

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University awarded dean’s scholarships to three high-achieving freshmen from Wilson County for the summer and fall semesters.

Students from Wilson County who received dean’s scholarships included Maraime Inman from Wilson Central High School, Sarah Potter from Wilson Central High School and Shelby Thompson from Mt. Juliet High School.

Dean’s scholarships are for freshman students who have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average and 26 ACT or 1170 SAT scores.

Register makes dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paula Register, of Lebanon, a computer science major, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade-point average is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “incomplete,” “D” or “F;” and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

Phillips earns University of Dayton degree

DAYTON, Ohio – Mt. Juliet resident Jacob Phillips was among the nearly 500 undergraduates who received their degrees from the University of Dayton during a December commencement ceremony.

The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, it focuses on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.