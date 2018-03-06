logo

West Wilson Middle School student hit by car

Jacob Smith • Mar 6, 2018 at 4:55 PM
A car hit an eighth-grade girl Tuesday at about 3:40 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School in the parking lot during dismissal.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics responded and took the girl by ambulance to a TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage with minor injuries.

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said it was the car’s side view mirror that hit the girl. 

Moore also said a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to the school was involved in a wreck at Aldi on N. Mt. Juliet Road. He didn’t have any further information on the deputy’s wreck.

