School board approves funds for central office roof

The board approved $335,000 to repair two sections of the facility’s roof after district leaders originally hoped to delay the project for three to five years.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the district needed to expedite the roofing project due to leaks caused by recent rain and sections of the roof being out of warranty.

The roofing areas cover the Wilson County Adult High School section and board of education room.

Board member Wayne McNeese questioned why the roofing renovation was not included in the about $21 million originally set for the project.

“Out of $21 million, we can’t put a stinking roof on it?” asked McNeese.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said the project was not something district leaders contemplated at the time.

“Why would we not? That building is old. Why would we not even think about that?” McNeese asked.

Wright said the heavy rainfall sped up the need to replace the section of the roof.

Hall said work on the section above the Wilson County Adult High School area would be completed around the opening, while the second section would start April 3.

The funds will come from the district’s general purpose school fund.

Wilson County Schools will unveil the new central office March 18 at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and open house ceremony at the former Lebanon High School building.

The building will bring nearly every department within the Wilson County school system under one roof for the first time, excluding the transportation and technology departments.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, former Lebanon High School head boys’ basketball coach, said he believed using the building as a central office would add to the building’s rich history.

“I think to put this place back in business is good for the history side of it,” said Hutto, who said the renovation had another positive aspect. “This side of town now is seeing a lot of action when you talk about this high school here becoming a central office. You’ve got the Expo Center just across the way, and Cumberland University is possibly talking about working with the old McFarland hospital. This will help revitalize this side of the town and this side of the county, which is important for us.”