Local students named to Vol State fall honor roll, dean’s list

The honor roll recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 18 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 grade-point average during the term.

Students named to the honor roll from Wilson County were Lydia Jackson, of Old Hickory; Rachel Stoneman, of Hermitage; Bouachine Barkarr, of Lebanon; Matthew Gillette, of Old Hickory; Savannah Kearney, of Lebanon; Danielle Hayes, of Mt. Juliet; Tracy Paladino, of Lebanon; Andrew Brumley, of Mt. Juliet; Melody Holladay, of Mt. Juliet; Megen Roberts, of Lebanon; Laurie Karr of Old Hickory; Yanet Campos, of Mt. Juliet; Hannah Page, of Mt. Juliet; Lillian Guillot, of Mt. Juliet; Brittany Moser, of Lebanon; Amanda Graham, of Old Hickory; Shelagh Mason, of Lebanon; Timothy Preston Jr., of Lebanon; Marc Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Hilarie Austin, of Mt. Juliet; Roman Smith, of Old Hickory; and Charity Parisher, of Watertown.

The dean’s list recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 grade-point average during the term.

Students named to the dean’s list from Wilson County were Chelsea Dunlap, of Lebanon; Rosie Garcia Escoto, of Lebanon; Chris Edwards, of Alexandria; Mark Parker, of Lebanon; John Forth, of Mt. Juliet; Jaynie Austin, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Kyker, of Old Hickory; Nathan Russell, of Lebanon; Laura Guethlein of Mt. Juliet; Katherine Barnes, of Mt. Juliet; Norberto Domingo, of Hermitage; Dania Hubard, of Hermitage; Alex Stone, of Mt. Juliet; Thea Danos, of Old Hickory; Ivy Shouse, of Mt. Juliet; Arianna Stroman, of Lebanon; Zachary Lawrence, of Lebanon; Savannah McKinnie, of Lebanon; Alexandra Alva, of Lebanon; Jae Johnson, of Lebanon; Rachael Leyhew, of Lebanon; Dhyey Patel, of Mt. Juliet; Storm Smith, of Mt. Juliet; Alyssa Hughes, of Lebanon; Chelsi Neely, of Mt. Juliet; Audrey Welshans, of Mt. Juliet; Grace Christian, of Mt. Juliet; Chris Rodgers, of Lebanon; Robert Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Brock Fortner, of Mt. Juliet; Emilie Fuqua of Mt. Juliet; Jessi Williams, of Lebanon; Briana Robertson, of Old Hickory; Emily Tufaro, of Mt. Juliet; Isabell Denton, of Old Hickory; Michael Fritchman Jr., of Mt. Juliet; Jacques Hatcher, of Lebanon; Alison Williams, of Hermitage; Harlequine Clay, of Lebanon; Jessica Sanders, of Lebanon; Katelin Bennett, of Lebanon; Andrew Terhune, of Mt. Juliet; Braden Benz, of Lebanon; Jeremiah Mills, of Old Hickory; Kristen Gibbs, of Mt. Juliet; April Wyatt, of Lebanon; Drew Siever, of Old Hickory; Yesenia Melendez, of Hermitage; Katelyn Phillips, of Hermitage; Gabby Anderson, of Mt. Juliet; Victor Carrillo Ochoa, of Old Hickory; Ryan Marshall, of Old Hickory; Jonathan Juniper, of Mt. Juliet; Cassie Ward, of Old Hickory; Jennifer Hyatt, of Lebanon; Kayla Durrence, of Mt. Juliet; and Kimberly Holland, of Lebanon.

To be recognized on the dean’s list and honor roll, students have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 grade-point average during the awarding term and accumulated a minimum of 18 overall collegiate-level hours.

Students named to the dean’s list and honor roll from Wilson County were Ryan Kearney, of Mt. Juliet; Logan Dheming, of Hermitage; Connor Pruett, of Hermitage; Katelynn Hayzlett, of Mt. Juliet; Rochelle Medlin, of Hermitage; Laura Midgett, of Lebanon; Michelle Martin, of Lebanon; Dylan Pinder, of Mt. Juliet; Connor McCaskill, of Lebanon; Travis Mays, of Mt. Juliet; Kaylee Windham, of Old Hickory; Mia Woods, of Old Hickory; Tayla Courage, of Lebanon; Carley Smith, of Lebanon; Elizabeth Callas, of Mt. Juliet; Randy Moss Jr., of Lebanon; Han Zhu, of Hermitage; Ella Lyons, of Lebanon; Heather Herman, of Lascassas; Abigail Youngers, of Mt. Juliet; Alayna Reed, of Auburntown; Kaleb Dickerson, of Lebanon; Ben Trent, of Lebanon; Anastasia Van Alstyne, of Mt. Juliet; Carol Seeley, of Lebanon; Carissa Drew, of Old Hickory; and Tyler Marcum, of Old Hickory.