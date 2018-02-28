James recognized as University of Tennessee outstanding alumna

Honorees included faculty, staff, students, alumni, collaborators and community advocates.

Longtime Lebanon resident Ellen James was honored as the theory and practice in teacher education alumna of the year for her many years of dedicated service in education, as well as for her counted service to the College of Education, Health & Human Sciences.

James earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina. She also completed additional coursework in administration and educational measurement at the University of South Carolina.

James taught learners of all ages, from those in high school through those in graduate school. Whether teaching AP English or training future teachers, she focused on improving outcomes for all students. Additionally, she contributed to assessment development for the South Carolina Department of Education.

James previously served as director of the Writing Improvement Network, a professional development program within the college of education at the University of South Carolina.

James serves on the University of Tennessee Dean’s Board of Advisors for the college of education, health, and human sciences and as the past president of the University of Tennessee Alumni Association in Columbia, South Carolina.