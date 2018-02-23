Legislators to visit biotechnology program at Lebanon High School

The group will view the classrooms Tuesday at noon at the high school at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon.

SCORE is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan advocacy and research institution, which drives collaboration on policy and practice to ensure student success across Tennessee. Ailshie oversees the state Department of Education’s career and technical education programs in Tennessee.

The biotechnology program, under the direction of Melissa Bunch, was the subject of testimony in the Senate Education Committee in January. Members of the committee heard about the success their CTE dual-enrollment program has had in to prepare students for high-skill science, technology, engineering and math careers. The program allows students to practice how to apply what they learn in classes like chemistry to a real-world laboratory environment.