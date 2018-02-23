Cumberland receives $35K grant from Tennessee Historical Commission

The university committed $23,000 in matching funds.

The grant addresses the phase one elevation restoration project that focuses on masonry work to be done on the most critical sections on the east and west side elevations of Memorial Hall, including Baird Chapel. The scope of work in phase one is from an early assessment prepared by local contractor, Tim Stockton, who estimated about 35 percent of the exterior masonry of Memorial Hall is in critical need of repointing.

Built from 1892-96, Memorial Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as the focal point of the campus and city of Lebanon. The three-story brick Victorian-Italianate edifice was among a handful of historic buildings in Middle Tennessee designed by William Crawford Smith, a veteran of the Confederate Army and post-war architect. Some of Smith’s other projects include the Parthenon in Centennial Park and Kirkland Hall at Vanderbilt University.

“Thank you to the Tennessee Historical Commission for providing these funds for masonry restoration on Memorial Hall, which is a well-known beacon of Cumberland University and Wilson County. Upkeep on this historically significant building is important so that our current and future students can continue to enjoy it as a place of learning,” said Joe Gray, Cumberland’s vice president for facilities and infrastructure.

The restoration work is expected to be complete by fall. The project is funded under a grant contract with the state.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university currently flourishes with exceptional faculty and fully accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business. With a student body of just more than 2,300 and more than 500 students living on campus, the unique residential living and learning experience allows students to find their sense of belonging. Athletics is also a strength of Cumberland University, as teams in 27 sports regularly compete for conference and national championships. Its world-renowned baseball team has claimed the NAIA national championship title three times since 2004.