Students receive Open Doors Awards

Lakeview Elementary School students Grant Adkins and Megan Branham are presented Open Doors Awards for January.

The Huffaker Group, in partnership with Castle Heights Elementary School, West Elementary School, Coles Ferry Elementary School, Lakeview Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School, recently launched the Open Doors Awards. The program’s goal is to highlight young leaders in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. The program launched in November. School principals choose the recipients each month. Winners are selected based on overall behavior and through leadership among their peers.