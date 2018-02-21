School News

BEREA, Ky. – Noelle Hilpert, of Lebanon, received a bachelor of arts degree and graduated with honors Dec. 20 from Berea College.

In a recognition ceremony held for mid-year graduates Dec. 10, Dawneda Williams, an honorary Berea College trustee, addressed the graduating seniors. Williams is an advocate and supporter of educational opportunities for young people in Appalachia and beyond.

Williams earned an undergraduate degree in education from the University of North Carolina and master of arts in education from the University of Virginia. She taught various grade levels at schools in Virginia and Ohio early in her career. She also was a founding trustee of the Appalachian School of Law. Williams served Berea College as a member of the President’s Advisory Council at for eight years, then served on the Berea College Board of Trustees for 11 years. She has continued as an honorary trustee for four years. Currently, she is a member of the advisory board for the University of Virginia at Wise and the UVA-Wise Foundation Board.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service. Supported by Berea’s no-tuition promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly to earn money for books, room and board.

McDonald makes dean’s list at Rhodes College

MEMPHIS – Morgan A. McDonald, of Lebanon, was named to the Rhodes College dean’s list for the fall semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.70 or higher.

Founded in 1848, Rhodes is a nationally ranked liberal arts college in Memphis. Students become engaged members of their communities, combining academic training and personal concern into effective leadership and action.

Several Wilson County students make the grade at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 12,594 students enrolled during the fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

The University of Alabama dean and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Students from Wilson County who made the president’s list included William Bright, of Hermitage; Yvonne Russell, of Hermitage; Sydney Lang, of Lebanon; Samuel Shallenberger, of Lebanon; Lauren Dutch, of Mt. Juliet; Brianna Kasper, of Mt. Juliet; Brianna Kasper, of Mt. Juliet; Ashley Wall, of Mt. Juliet; Hallie Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Kieran Altenbern, of Old Hickory; Logan Brooks, of Old Hickory; and Anna Reding, of Old Hickory.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list included Parker Hooten, of Nashville; Emily Brown, of Lascassas, Camry Gregory, of Lebanon; Rachael Grachalny, of Lebanon; Paola Araque, of Mt. Juliet; Alec Sypert, of Mt. Juliet; Kassidy McGhee, of Mt. Juliet; Conner Kinkade, of Old Hickory; Abigail Mack, of Old Hickory; and Shiv Patel, of Old Hickory.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. Alabama is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Two Mt. Juliet students named to Berry College dean’s list

ROME, Ga. – Two Mt. Juliet students were named to the fall dean’s list at Berry College.

The students were Ellie Humphrey and Maris Phifer.

The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry College is an independent, coeducational college recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. Located on a magnificent campus encompassing more than 27,000 acres near Rome, Georgia, Berry challenges its student body, consisting of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, to embrace a firsthand education that unites strong academic programs with opportunities for meaningful work experience, spiritual and moral growth and significant service to others. For more information, visit berry.edu.

Vaughan named to Clemson University president’s list

CLEMSON, S.C. – Grace N. Vaughan, of Hermitage, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Clemson University.

Vaughan is a biological sciences major.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.

Wilson County students named to dean’s list at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS – Several Wilson County students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Memphis for the fall semester.

Wilson County students named to the dean’s list included Joshua Garcia, of Hermitage; Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, of Hermitage; Beth Harms, of Lebanon; Hope White, of Lebanon; Damian Coomes, of Liberty; Ashton Stowe, of Mt. Juliet; Corinne Baldwin, of Mt. Juliet; William Blankenship, of Mt. Juliet; Haleigh Johnson, of Old Hickory; and Sarah Jones, of Watertown.

The University of Memphis is a learner-centered metropolitan research university that provides high-quality educational experiences while students pursue new knowledge through research, artistic expression and interdisciplinary and engaged scholarship.

Wilson named to Troy University provost’s list

TROY, Ala. – Saragrace Wilson, of Lebanon, was named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the fall semester.

The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with more than 145,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while working adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.

