Mt. Juliet High School students strike gold on German exam

“Students did very well this year, and several surpassed 50 percent of all German students in the U.S.,” said Janine Moredock-Zahuczky. In Tennessee, 103 students took the German 3 exam, and 221 students took the German 2 exam.

Moredock-Zahuczky said in German 3 honors, some students have not taken German consecutively and were out for one to two years; they also competed against students who had German levels 2 or 3 for a complete year or consecutive years.

“Technically, the German 2 students are considered German 1 students in a complete-year setting, so they have worked hard,” Moredock-Zahuczky said. “This makes their accomplishments very impressive. We had two students gain national prizes in each category, six students with national rankings and four students gaining achievement certificates in the 50th percentile.”

Karina Lorenz and Christina Roman scored on the gold level or in the top 10 percent in the U.S. Lorenz finished first in Tennessee out of 103 test takers with a perfect 100 on the German 3 exam. It was the first time a Mt. Juliet High School student scored at the top in the state on the exam. Roman ranked 18th in Tennessee with an 81 on the German 3 exam.

Harley Pendleton and Annabelle Driskill scored on the silver level or in the top 20 percent in the U.S. Pendleton ranked 32nd in Tennessee with an 83 on the German 3 exam. Driskill ranked 47th in Tennessee out of 221 test takers with an 83 on the German 2 exam.

Olivia Gaston and Halle “H.B.” Ford scored on the bronze level or in the top 30 percent in the U.S. Gaston ranked 43rd in Tennessee with a 79 on the German 3 exam. Ford ranked 47th in Tennessee with a 78 on the German 2 exam.

Four other Mt. Juliet High School students scored in the top 50 percent in the U.S. Abigail Williams ranked 57th in Tennessee with a 74 on the German 3 exam. Colt Meads ranked 98th in Tennessee with a 74 on the German 2 exam. Richard ‘”Malachi” Hagner ranked 125th in Tennessee with a 71 on the German 2 exam. Ethan Roberts ranked 64th in Tennessee with a 69 on the German 3 exam.

Students who had raw scores of 50 percent or higher received honorable mentions. Those students were Rebecca Levy with a 66, Samantha McKinley with a 63, Joseph Grah with a 62, Joseph Donahue with a 60, Hannah Hagans with a 59 and Ryan Brown with a 50 on the German 3 exam. Megan Graham scored a 68, Rebecca Bays scored a 63 and Zachary Stavely scored a 55 on the German 2 exam.