Cumberland takes slight dip on state teacher report card

The report card reveals how well the state’s colleges and universities train future teachers for success in the classroom.

The category 3 ranking placed Cumberland alongside schools that were top performers on the report card last year, as well. Cumberland University is the second-smallest higher education institution to receive the category 3 ranking and joined Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Austin Peay State University, Tennessee State University and University of Memphis as category 3 performers.

Cumberland’s category 3 ranking was determined by three factors – candidate profile, employment and provider impact.

The university received a category 2 ranking for candidate profile, which evaluates the university’s ability to recruit a strong, diverse cohort of candidates and prepare them to teach in the content areas of greatest need.

The university received a category 4 ranking for employment, which evaluates the university’s performance to prepare educators to begin and remain teaching in Tennessee public schools.

The university received a category 3 ranking for provider impact, which evaluates the effectiveness of a university’s completers in Tennessee public school classrooms.

For more information, visit teacherprepreportcard.tn.gov.