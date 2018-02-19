logo

Cumberland takes slight dip on state teacher report card

Xavier Smith • Yesterday at 5:54 PM
Cumberland University’s education program received the second-highest rating available on this year’s Tennessee Board of Education’s Report Card for Teacher Preparation it received the highest available score last year.

The report card reveals how well the state’s colleges and universities train future teachers for success in the classroom.

The category 3 ranking placed Cumberland alongside schools that were top performers on the report card last year, as well. Cumberland University is the second-smallest higher education institution to receive the category 3 ranking and joined Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Austin Peay State University, Tennessee State University and University of Memphis as category 3 performers.

Cumberland’s category 3 ranking was determined by three factors – candidate profile, employment and provider impact.

The university received a category 2 ranking for candidate profile, which evaluates the university’s ability to recruit a strong, diverse cohort of candidates and prepare them to teach in the content areas of greatest need.

The university received a category 4 ranking for employment, which evaluates the university’s performance to prepare educators to begin and remain teaching in Tennessee public schools.

The university received a category 3 ranking for provider impact, which evaluates the effectiveness of a university’s completers in Tennessee public school classrooms.

For more information, visit teacherprepreportcard.tn.gov.

