Threatening graffiti found in Lebanon High School bathroom

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, a student found the graffiti and immediately reported it to school resource officers. Moore didn’t specify what the graffiti said.

“At this time, we’re investigating a possible student who wrote the graffiti,” said Moore. “With really any situation like that, we’re going to take steps to prosecute the individual responsible to the fullest extent.”

The graffiti threat comes just a day after a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

“There’s been 18 school shootings since Jan. 1,” said Moore. “We have to do our part to stop it.”

Lebanon principal Scott Walters sent an email to parents at about 3 p.m. after rumors about the graffiti started circulating.

“While there was a threatening message found scrawled on a bathroom stall this morning, that situation was swiftly handled and settled,” said Walters. “Since then, more rumors have grown from student-to-student talk, as well as students’ messages sent to their parents. We assure you that our SROs, administrators and teachers are following safety procedures and following up on any suspicion of anything perceived as dangerous or threatening. At this time, there is no viable threat to LHS as determined by our administrators and law enforcement.”

Moore also said he believed there was no threat to any Lebanon High School students.