Sam Houston Elementary School student Neveah Connell is presented an Open Doors Award for January from Julie Draper. The Huffaker Group, in partnership with Castle Heights Elementary School, West Elementary School, Coles Ferry Elementary School, Lakeview Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School, recently launched the Open Doors Awards.

West Elementary School students Braylen Wolf and Britton Bowman are presented Open Doors Awards for January from principal Chris Plummer.