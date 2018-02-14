Carroll-Oakland School principal’s list and honor roll

Second Grade
Ian Gould, Ariona Collier, Alayna Scott, Cole Rhoton, Taylor Franz, Maddux Race, Alyvia Barnabi, Sadie Webber, Dallas Bennett, Katie Bean, Alexis Davis, Jayden Witt, Andrew Hixson, Wyatt Huddleston, Clementine Fox, Cadence Malave, Addie Lattimore Aaron Gonzalez and Cutler Phillips.
Third Grade
Hailea Cole, Adriana Powers, Sage Powers, Lily Read, Lexi Simpson, Kera Suddarth, Caroline Pope and Hannah Ferrell.
Fourth Grade
Rylee Buehler, Tayte Reynolds, Jackson Sabel, Sara Scott, Abram Thompson, Morgan Garton and Gracie Mashall.
Fifth Grade
Lea Brazelton, Kayla Fowler, Emma Gould, Cadey Logue and Carson Teel.
Sixth Grade
Leigha Oakley, Annabeth Dorris and Sa’Mya Reedy.
Seventh Grade
Maribel Barrera, Addie Boles, Grace Brewington, Thomas Case, Rebecca Dyal, Sarah Garton, Macie Jones, Carter Pruitte, Presley Thomas, Bryce Powers, Asiya Bowers, Peri Thomas, Karlyn Race and Macie Palmer.
Eighth Grade
Haley Bean, Kaitlyn Rodgers, Jackson Andrews, Maddie Brazelton, Megan Edwards, Bryson Glover, Kailey Harvey, Noell Hilton, Ansley McNutt, Chris Moore, Grayson Schroeder, Hallie Anne Teel, Isaac Thompson, Lucy White, Madison Angle and Olivia Boothe.
Honor Roll
Second Grade
Haven Dunnam, Jase Atwood, Jacob Cazares, Morgan Dillon, Michelle Jones, Lennon Musacchio, Harper Neal, Addison Perkins. Ryder Reed, Alyssa Harris, Molly Read, Jaden Toomey, Gabriel Shaner and Aubrey Anderson.
Third Grade
Kamryn Acosta, Jamie Adams, Jack Anderson, Kaylin Boyd, Alex Hernandez, Emma Knight, Phoebe Lewis, Brayden Martin, Levi Pearson, Riley Wright, Reece Welch, Cedar Thomas, Kailynn Templeton, Madie Rumble, Aiden Rickman, Jakob Pruitte, Shelby Neely, Eli Moore, Ka’Leigha Logue, Jacob Lehr, Izzy Haynes, Kassidy Eldridge, Harlie Elmore, Lila Everett and Brody Johnson.
Fourth Grade
Kaleb Green, Reese Conner. Maddie Hicks, Aldon Hilliard, Payton Hughes, Kailey Linnear, Cortnie Ragsdale, Maddie Shackelton, Emma Trout, Daisy Walters, Chance Cox, Jake Anderson, Lauren Butler, Sage Carmickle, Barrett Childers, James Dyal, Dalton Ferrell, Olivia Lester, Lily Mayo, Yates Swindell, Carter Taylor, Laine Thorne and Dawson Welch.
Fifth Grade
Coral Felts, Abby McNutt, Brody Reasonover, Addison Simpson, Caleb Tomlinson, Destiny Marrero, McKenzie Lewis, Sarah Adams, Tyler Anderson, Kinsley Coleman, Carson Fox, Noah Lockert, Evay Pryor, Melissa Schell and Sophia Young.
Sixth Grade
Nathan Briggs, Alexia Malave, Ayden Moore, Grace Reed, Raeann Jenkins, Kyle Knight, Victoria Wilson, Tol Swindell, Brayden Marshall, Paolina Quezada, Weston Binkard, Nathan Boening, Emory Childers, Stone Corbitt, Lana Kate Grissim, Wyatt Harvey, Ja’brya Logue and Carter Pope.
Seventh Grade
Eli Brownlee, Bryce Jones, Alex Hull, Evan Lee, Catarina Wagster, Alyssa Neuner, Lynzey Jennings, Kendra Hackett, Todd Gonzales, Jayla Cleaver, Caleb Fuller, Damon Dyer, Nathan Binion, Kayla Bell, Araceli Barrera and Kayden Green.
Eighth Grade
Alex Chastain, Coty Hixson, Kyle Jarvis, Dylan Jones, Breanna Martin, Katelyn Anderson, Edith Barrera, Will Benton, Emma Blair, Hannah Galloway, Gracie Owens, Brandi Shackelton, Perla Barrera, Kaley Cook, Cason McNutt and Cody Stephens.
–Staff Reports