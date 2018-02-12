Schools continue to deal with sickness

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will be closed for the remainder of the week due to illness. The school was closed Friday and joined Wilson County Schools, which were closed Thursday and Friday.

County schools returned to classes Monday, although about 80 teachers were absent due to illness, according to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson. She said the district would have attendance figures Tuesday.

Johnson said district-wide attendance was at 91.83 percent, and 121 teachers were absent last Tuesday and 128 were absent last Wednesday when the district decided to close its doors.

The district reported 141 absent teachers Feb. 2 and 122 last Monday.

“It’s not that necessarily all the teachers are sick, but they may have illness in their family. We’re also seeing a large number of kids who made it school but had to turn around and go home. It’s something we’re monitoring,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said last week.

Illness forced school officials to cancel classes for a week in February last year.

“I don’t know that in my career that if I’ve ever seen illness like we’re seeing right now. If you’re keeping up with the news, it’s not just here. It’s across the country, and that’s really alarming,” Wright said.

Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District director, said the district would continue to remain on a normal schedule this week.

“We’re about the same as last week,” said Benson, who said student absentee rate Monday was 6.8 percent, while staff absentee rate was 5.6 percent.