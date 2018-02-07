Wilson Central Model United Nations Club shines at competition

All participants contributed in developing a resolution to the scenario, ‘How to address international ownership and development of nuclear weapons.’ In MUN, students are tasked with representing a foreign nation on a specific issue. It requires students practice in-depth research skills, critical thinking abilities and communication and persuasion proficiency.

At the convention, Nicole Esslinger and Chase Berta were presented honorable mention awards for their exceptional performance. The club includes (back row, from left) Berta, Harshil Singapuri, Logan Rish, Olivia Fanning, (front row, from left) Seth Allen, Jacob Maxwell, Maddie Spradley, Esslinger, Sarah Harman and Carly Ebersberger.