Advance Financial welcomes scholarship applications

Scholarships are available to seniors at accredited Tennessee schools who live in a county such as Wilson County served by Advance Financial. The students must have a minimum 2.5 grade-point average and plan to attend a two- to four-year institution in the U.S. as an undergraduate.

The $1,000 awards are provided to cover part of the students’ college expenses for the fall semester of their freshman year. In the past nine years, the company has awarded more than $133,600 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Tennessee through the Advance Financial Foundation.

“There are so many bright young students across the state who have promising futures ahead of them when given the right opportunities to pursue their potential,” said Shantrelle Johnson, vice president of corporate citizenship for Advance Financial. “As a company, we want to help them get off to a strong start in their academic endeavors. We welcome all students who are working towards higher education to apply for a scholarship, you can help us make this the biggest year yet for our advancing education program.”

Applications are judged on academic activities, honors, goals, community involvement and the ability to persevere in life. To fund the scholarship program, Advance Financial collects donations in all of its stores across Tennessee and matches the donations dollar-for-dollar through the Advance Financial Foundation.

The Advancing Education program is part of Advance Financial’s commitment to education. The company supports and funds a variety of educational initiatives that focus on programs that improve the quality of education for preschool, grade school and high school students, and make college more accessible to high school graduates.

Interested students may apply at af247.com/about/community-involvement/scholarship-form.

Advance Financial, founded in 1996, is a family owned and operated financial center based in Nashville. The company currently operates more than 80 locations throughout Tennessee and employs more than 800 local representatives. The company provides a variety of financial services, including wire transfer, free bill payment, unlimited free money orders and FLEX loans.