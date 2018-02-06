Student, school board talk school issues

Mary Caroline Minter, who serves as the Lebanon High School student school board representative, discussed the school in the wake of a viral video that garnered national attention and criticism aimed at the school.

Emily Gipson, 16, posted her video, “Welcome to Lebanon High School,” two weeks ago. The content of the five-and-a-half-minute video features Gipson speaking out about issues such as suicide, student stress, bullying and more while in front of a whiteboard in a school classroom.

The video received more than 890,000 views on YouTube, and drew both praise and criticism from across the country.

Minter said although the video detailed some reality about the high school, it doesn’t tell the entire story of Lebanon High School and what has taken place since it was posted.

“Instead of focusing on solely the negative or positive of the situation, we need to come together and use our strengths to build up the weaknesses that we do have. We are proud of our accomplishments, and we are also striving to make positive changes at LHS every day,” Minter said.

“The students are working hard, not only to be kind to one another, but acknowledging that we have problems. It’s not just Lebanon High School. Watch the news. It’s happening everywhere. We’ve lost the sense of stability and respect for one another,” said Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, who highlighted social media as the popular outlet to discuss school-related issues. “Our kids are feeling that. It’s an easy way for everyone to become a target.”

Wright’s comments also pointed to an intense week for the district last week as rumors flew about riots and protests at Mt. Juliet High School, a lockdown at Mt. Juliet Middle School and a “kill list” at West Elementary School.

Wright said some assumptions were based on some truth, while others were simply rumors.

“Texts were going out to parents and parents calling us immediately saying there’s been a riot in the [Mt. Juliet High School commons area] – no. There was no riot in the commons,” said Wright, who said conversations between adults and students resolved the issue.

Wright and Mt. Juliet Middle School principal Leigh Ann Rainey said the school was not under any type of lockdown last week.

Wright and West Elementary School principal Chris Plummer said the “kill list” incident happened before the winter break, and the situation was handled accordingly.

“I say all of that to say that we’re having school because that’s our job – educate our kids and take care of them the best we can and provide a safe and secure environment the best we can,” Wright said. “We’ve got a lot of things that are creating all kinds of obstacles and barriers, and it’s almost like, ‘Why is this happening?’ I have to step back when I talk to other colleagues. It’s happening everywhere, and it’s senseless, cruel and hurting our kids.”

Wilson County Board of Education chairman Larry Tomlinson said he spoke with Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, who was unable to attend the meeting and wanted to send a message to the group.

“They had heard the rumors and all about what was going on. He was especially concerned about the situation at Mt. Juliet Middle, where there was a supposed lockdown and Mt. Juliet High School. He wanted to assure me that if anything like that were to have taken place, we would have been some of the first people notified,” said Tomlinson, who said Bryan told him the department was also accused of covering up incidents, which he said was false.

“As adults, we’re not modeling very well for our kids,” Wright said.