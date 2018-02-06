Cumberland students to raise money for Haiti trip

According to Cumberland development officer Jenny Bennett, the March trip will mark the fourth time Cumberland University has taken a group of students, faculty, staff and alumni to Haiti. This year, the group will travel to Pignon in the central plateau and Cabaret, some of the poorest regions in the country. The students on the trip will participate in a leadership conference that will touch the lives of almost 200 people.

“The Haiti trip is so special and our students gain so much from this experience,” said Bennett. “They go with the idea that they will impact the lives of the Haitians, and they do, but the Haitians and the experience in Haiti impacts them to the core.”

The students and faculty who will participate in the trip will sell jewelry and hold a silent art auction at Labry Hall Atrium at the school’s campus. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the trip.

“We are truly blessed, and oftentimes we take our blessings for granted,” said Bennett. “By coming and purchasing something at the jewelry sale, you will impact the lives of so many. There is something for everyone, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to come and support a great cause.”

Items featured in the jewelry sale will include necklaces, rings and bracelets. For more information, or to donate to the trip, visit givecampus.com/schools/CumberlandUniversity.