School board OKs capital outlay plan

The comprehensive plan examined all buildings owned by Wilson County Schools and highlighted needed improvements over the next one to 10 years, with some projects listed as critical.

Mickey Hall detailed items in the plan during Thursday’s work session, noting the plan could be considered a five to six year plan based on the preferred timing of certain projects and growth in the district.

“We tried to look at this as the most comprehensive look that’s ever been done,” Hall said of the plan, which addresses needs at majority of Wilson County schools, transportation department, MAP Academy, central office and future schools.

Plans for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements were listed for majority of the schools. Some listed school improvements included upgrades to athletic facilities, rooftops, doors and more.

“When we’re talking about capital outlay, it’s not just about building new buildings. It’s also about maintaining and upkeep of existing buildings,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said.

The Wilson County Schools design team determined the preliminary estimated costs of projects, which fell into categories based on importance, with two projects – new high school in Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central High School HVAC renovation – listed as critical.

The Wilson County Commission approved $1.55 million last year for Wilson County Schools to conduct design services for the potential new high school in Mt. Juliet. The design authorization does not signify the groups’ commitment to spend $110 million for a new high school, which is the estimated cost.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the county was on schedule with the district’s building plan, introduced two years ago, and last year’s $1.5 million commitment would keep the county on par with the plans if the commission agrees to fund the Mt. Juliet high school in the first half of this year.

The district hopes to have a 2020 opening date for the school.

“They have the largest number of PTAC units and they’re rooftops units are now – we got the building in January of 2000 – approaching 18, 19 years old. Maintenance is very concerned about this facility from an HVAC standpoint,” said Hall, who noted Wilson Central had more than 70 rooftop units.

The HVAC renovation project at Wilson Central is estimated to cost $7.5 million.

Two of the more distinct projects include Watertown Middle School and Lakeview Elementary School.

Hall noted parts of Watertown Middle School still in use were built in 1937.

“This is your oldest physical structure that we still use, at least to my knowledge,” Hall said. “This building has some different issues because of the elevation of the property and the way it was added on to throughout the years.”

Hall said the major renovation plan for the school would address accessibility and safety.

“We don’t have an elevator where you can get people from one floor to all floors. If you’re in a wheelchair, you can get to two. You can’t get to three, and you really can’t get to the bottom of the hill in an ADA compliant situation,” Hall said.

The district would remove the school’s current theatre and classrooms under the theatre and insert a new, bigger theatre and classrooms, as well as an entrance outside the area to allow students elevator access to all floors.

The renovation would also add a new library.

Hall said Lakeview has had one renovation in 25 years and the plans call for a renovation to ease accessibility outside and within the school building.

“If anything knows anything about Lakeview, if you go from one part of their building to the other, you always have to walk through the gym, walk through a class or whatever is going on,” Hall said.

The renovation would renovate the school’s kitchen and add a hallway behind the school’s gym for easier access through the school.

“If you go there in the morning or around 1:30-2:30 p.m., you’re not going to go through there quickly because everybody is out on Saundersville Road,” Hall said.

To fix the problem, the district would look to purchase one or two pieces of adjoining property and build a loop road around the back of the school.

“I don’t know what it would cost – if anybody’s willing to sell to us,” Hall said.

Hall noted the plan was not set in stone and board members could remove any parts of the plan they desired.

The plan would cost around $780 million if fully funded as approved Monday night.

The plan also includes the district’s desired digital conversion plan and funding for the new high school in Mt. Juliet.

Hall said the district would share approved projects with the Wilson County Commission following Monday’s school board meeting. A joint meeting with the Wilson County Commission is set for Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse.