Lebanon schools address threat

“This morning, Winfree Bryant Middle School received an emailed bomb threat through our district website,” said Director of Schools Scott Benson. “Because of the timing of already having students being picked up by our buses and not knowing if the threat included any of our other five schools, we made the decision to close all of our schools before the arrival of any students at our buildings. I’m thankful and appreciative of our principals, bus drivers and school staff that responded quickly and competently this morning to ensure the safety of our students. I also appreciate the quick response by law enforcement and that our buildings were cleared and deemed to be safe.”

The threat was made around 6:15 a.m. Some students who were already picked up by buses were taken back to their houses at about 7 a.m. School officials called parents to let them know so someone would be home when students arrived. Benson said no one was dropped off at school yet since schools don’t open until 7 a.m.

Apparently, the threat was made by a 7th grade student in Lebanon schools.

“I would like to report that due to the swift actions by law enforcement and our LSSD Technology Department, we now know it was an LSSD student that made threat and this student has admitted to sending the threatening email. Appropriate actions will be taken by both law enforcement and the school district. We look forward to having our students back in school on Tuesday, Feb. 6, as Monday is a stockpile day for teachers. Please know that the safety of our students will always be our first priority in making decisions for the district,” Benson said.